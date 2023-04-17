GOEV (Canoo Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed at $0.68 up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0323 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8111627 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6892 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6340.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canoo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 16, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ruiz Hector M. sold 3,380 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,197 led to the insider holds 287,531 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 3,250 shares of GOEV for $2,112 on Apr 03. The SVP and CAO now owns 288,965 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Ruiz Hector M., who serves as the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of the company, sold 1,069 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 609 and left with 290,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 268.90M and an Enterprise Value of 301.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $5.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7658.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOEV has traded an average of 22.77M shares per day and 14.65M over the past ten days. A total of 475.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.62M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 63.76M with a Short Ratio of 63.76M, compared to 49.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$2.74.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $900M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 556.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.