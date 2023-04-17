Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) closed the day trading at $0.68 up 6.97% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0446 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3297538 shares were traded. GREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6322.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GREE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P sold 6,504 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732 led to the insider holds 37,113 shares of the business.

Rothaupt Daniel sold 3,470 shares of GREE for $1,457 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 20,530 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Atlas Capital Resources GP LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,190,476 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 1,190,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GREE now has a Market Capitalization of 33.90M and an Enterprise Value of 171.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GREE has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3698.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GREE traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GREE traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 42.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.56M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GREE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.32 and -$3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $16.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.7M to a low estimate of $27.7M. As of the current estimate, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.28M, an estimated decrease of -63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.4M, a decrease of -53.80% over than the figure of -$63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.28M, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.9M and the low estimate is $84.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.