How is First Republic Bank’s (NYSE: FRC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) closed at $13.12 in the last session, down -3.60% from day before closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23227600 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $140 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRC traded on average about 33.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 54.59M with a Short Ratio of 54.59M, compared to 5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.32% and a Short% of Float of 29.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FRC is 1.08, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of -$1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.45 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $787.67M, a decrease of -47.80% less than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $549.23M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -38.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.94B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.