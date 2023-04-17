How is Immunic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IMUX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at $1.43 in the last session, down -5.92% from day before closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553588 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 59,032 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 35,000 shares of IMUX for $43,610 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 53,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,020 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 61.28M and an Enterprise Value of -53.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8738.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMUX traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 5.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.34% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.83 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.05.