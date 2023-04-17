How is Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: POAI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) closed at $0.38, down -22.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41063011 shares were traded. POAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6910 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3132.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 6,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,460 led to the insider holds 120,513 shares of the business.

MYERS ROBERT L bought 8,795 shares of POAI for $5,001 on Dec 02. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 71,265 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Vennare Raymond F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,583 and bolstered with 83,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POAI now has a Market Capitalization of 21.88M and an Enterprise Value of -14.64k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POAI has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3813.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 752.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 223.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 279.56k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $372k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $456k, an increase of 45.20% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8M and the low estimate is $14.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 883.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.