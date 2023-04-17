I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR).

After finishing at $1.09 in the prior trading day, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at $1.44, up 32.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19582733 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21M and an Enterprise Value of 4.91M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $118.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.1784.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 208.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.24M. Insiders hold about 4.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 59.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 19.76k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.72, with high estimates of -$7.72 and low estimates of -$7.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$30.58 and -$30.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$30.58. EPS for the following year is -$19.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.82 and -$19.82.