I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD).

The price of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) closed at $0.83 in the last session, down -8.29% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0746 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2956092 shares were traded. DBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DBD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when GREENFIELD GARY G bought 17,500 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 50,358 led to the insider holds 172,419 shares of the business.

Marquez Octavio bought 7,000 shares of DBD for $20,440 on Feb 14. The President and CEO now owns 358,286 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Marquez Octavio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,300 and bolstered with 351,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBD now has a Market Capitalization of 71.88M and an Enterprise Value of 2.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has reached a high of $6.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5008.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DBD traded on average about 3.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.51M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.61M with a Short Ratio of 14.61M, compared to 8.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.35% and a Short% of Float of 18.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $871.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $906.59M to a low estimate of $826.82M. As of the current estimate, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $829.8M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.69M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $940.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.