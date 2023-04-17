I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).

The price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed at $2.41 in the last session, down -3.79% from day before closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577172 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FULC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULC now has a Market Capitalization of 139.58M and an Enterprise Value of -49.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5373, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2834.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FULC traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.13% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 4.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$3.09.