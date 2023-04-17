I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI).

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) closed at $4.59, up 354.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76892138 shares were traded. PTPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTPI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05M and an Enterprise Value of 2.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTPI has reached a high of $28.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9127, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3934.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.44M. Insiders hold about 42.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PTPI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 44.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 33.89k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.