ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.64 in the prior trading day, ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) closed at $2.26, down -14.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2208791 shares were traded. IZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IZM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 273.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IZM now has a Market Capitalization of 23.75M and an Enterprise Value of 35.19M. As of this moment, ICZOOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IZM has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6273, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6273.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 108.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.43M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.