In spite of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (NASDAQ:JFBR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) closed at $1.26 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554916 shares were traded. JFBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JFBR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.65M and an Enterprise Value of 2.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JFBR has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2497.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JFBR has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 5.89M over the past ten days. A total of 4.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.35M. Insiders hold about 57.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JFBR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 150.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 255.43k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.