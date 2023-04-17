In spite of PAVmed Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAVM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566103 shares were traded. PAVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PAVmed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 05, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On June 28, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2018, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Glennon Michael J bought 100,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 62,320 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Glennon Michael J bought 88,000 shares of PAVM for $56,082 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Glennon Michael J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,606 and bolstered with 62,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAVM now has a Market Capitalization of 38.39M and an Enterprise Value of 37.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 100.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAVM has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8399.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAVM has traded an average of 450.72K shares per day and 391.89k over the past ten days. A total of 93.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAVM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 7.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $230k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, PAVmed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300k, an estimated decrease of -23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, an increase of 111.60% over than the figure of -$23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500k, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.1M and the low estimate is $1.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,160.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.