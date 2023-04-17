In the case of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), what’s next?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed the day trading at $3.54 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278732 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 24, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on May 23, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $3.60 per share. The transaction valued at 90,000 led to the insider holds 1,995,686 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of APLD for $79,500 on Apr 12. The CEO; Chairman now owns 1,970,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, HASTINGS CHUCK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,900 and bolstered with 464,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLD now has a Market Capitalization of 287.55M and an Enterprise Value of 301.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5921, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1334.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLD traded about 921.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLD traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 94.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $26.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.94M to a low estimate of $20.6M. As of the current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.52M, an estimated increase of 258.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.35M, an increase of 703.50% over than the figure of $258.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.55M, up 562.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.86M and the low estimate is $241.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 375.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.