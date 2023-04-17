In the case of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), what’s next?

The closing price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) was $0.60 for the day, down -7.58% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0491 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203014 shares were traded. EJH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6810 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EJH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 146.59M and an Enterprise Value of 100.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $135.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7439, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.5410.

Shares Statistics:

EJH traded an average of 418.48K shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 209k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 46.02k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.