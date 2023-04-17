In the case of Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST), what’s next?

The closing price of Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) was $0.43 for the day, down -7.52% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10652635 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4722 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4182.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OUST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when SPENCER DARIEN sold 2,885 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 2,568 led to the insider holds 1,577,580 shares of the business.

Dickerman Nathan sold 43,417 shares of OUST for $37,000 on Mar 15. The President of Field Operations now owns 769,630 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Dickerman Nathan, who serves as the President of Field Operations of the company, sold 32,270 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 29,166 and left with 813,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 185.91M and an Enterprise Value of 119.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $4.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2374.

Shares Statistics:

OUST traded an average of 4.58M shares per day over the past three months and 9.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.70M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.84M with a Short Ratio of 21.84M, compared to 16.83M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $15.9M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.56M, an estimated increase of 94.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.03M, an increase of 93.90% less than the figure of $94.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.03M, up 113.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.05M and the low estimate is $128.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.