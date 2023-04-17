In What Direction Will Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Goes From Here?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) closed the day trading at $1.00 down -6.54% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864200 shares were traded. BHAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9102.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHAT now has a Market Capitalization of 9.48M and an Enterprise Value of 11.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHAT has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0829.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHAT traded about 281.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHAT traded about 243.15k shares per day. A total of 9.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.49M. Insiders hold about 31.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHAT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 149.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 104.66k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.