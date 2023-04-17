In What Direction Will iMedia Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) was $0.32 for the day, down -5.15% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0175 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547360 shares were traded. IMBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3111.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 20, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lalo Eyal bought 390,880 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,002 led to the insider holds 2,223,317 shares of the business.

Friedman Michael bought 195,440 shares of IMBI for $600,001 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,182,063 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On May 11, another insider, PETERMAN TIM, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 32,573 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,999 and bolstered with 622,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMBI now has a Market Capitalization of 12.12M and an Enterprise Value of 187.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMBI has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7951.

Shares Statistics:

IMBI traded an average of 196.67K shares per day over the past three months and 490.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.74M. Insiders hold about 14.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMBI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 168.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 210.63k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $104.77M. As of the current estimate, iMedia Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.54M, an estimated decrease of -32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.66M, a decrease of -14.70% over than the figure of -$32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $493.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $486.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.55M, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.66M and the low estimate is $508.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.