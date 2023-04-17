In What Direction Will Tingo Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TIO) Stock Goes From Here?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) closed the day trading at $1.60 up 12.68% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3441985 shares were traded. TIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIO now has a Market Capitalization of 194.84M and an Enterprise Value of -302.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has reached a high of $1.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8481.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIO traded about 479.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIO traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 138.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $385M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $385M. As of the current estimate, Tingo Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.56M, an estimated increase of 3,925.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $469M, an increase of 3,822.10% less than the figure of $3,925.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.03M, up 1,987.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.85B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.