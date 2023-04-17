In What Direction Will TORM plc’s (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Goes From Here?

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) closed the day trading at $33.14 up 3.72% from the previous closing price of $31.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751489 shares were traded. TRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.28.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. As of this moment, TORM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.22.

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD has reached a high of $36.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.17.

Over the past 3-months, TRMD traded about 375.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRMD traded about 505.95k shares per day. A total of 82.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.25M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.65% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 600.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 409.66k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 31.26%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $2.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.73 and $5.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.29. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.66 and $4.48.

2 analysts predict $270.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $295.2M to a low estimate of $246M. As of the current estimate, TORM plc’s year-ago sales were $209.4M, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.15M, a decrease of -21.40% less than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $951M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, down -25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $847M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.