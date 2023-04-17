In What Direction Will Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) was $0.26 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4622850 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2550.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 59.83M and an Enterprise Value of 62.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4413, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7401.

Shares Statistics:

BBIG traded an average of 6.73M shares per day over the past three months and 4.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 248.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 37.94M with a Short Ratio of 37.94M, compared to 33.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.24% and a Short% of Float of 15.24%.