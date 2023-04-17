InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) was $1.25 for the day, up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537740 shares were traded. INM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4584 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.96M and an Enterprise Value of -6.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3937, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6927.

Shares Statistics:

INM traded an average of 682.44K shares per day over the past three months and 165.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 121.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 57.14k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$6.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5k, an estimated increase of 6,320.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $470k, an increase of 11,650.00% over than the figure of $6,320.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09M, up 359.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5M and the low estimate is $7.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.