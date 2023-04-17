Invest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $11.25 in the prior trading day, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed at $11.22, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1594255 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 20,000 shares for $8.91 per share. The transaction valued at 178,284 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Greenleaf Peter sold 32,750 shares of AUPH for $292,785 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 982,968 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Robertson Stephen P., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 19,402 shares for $8.94 each. As a result, the insider received 173,454 and left with 303,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.28M with a Short Ratio of 17.28M, compared to 14.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.12% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $28.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.45M to a low estimate of $25.2M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.62M, an estimated increase of 30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.46M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.03M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.49M and the low estimate is $152.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.