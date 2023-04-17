Invest in Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at $0.18 in the last session, down -4.95% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0094 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4159355 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1755.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 157,958 led to the insider holds 210,318 shares of the business.

Smith Cathy R sold 114,173 shares of BHG for $45,669 on Mar 13. The CFO & CAO now owns 289,157 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Scherman Jeffrey J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 44,551 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 17,820 and left with 57,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHG now has a Market Capitalization of 130.01M and an Enterprise Value of 874.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0440.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHG traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 629.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 14.27M, compared to 11.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $772.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.1M to a low estimate of $724.69M. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -57.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.17M, a decrease of -52.40% over than the figure of -$57.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $763.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $704.13M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.