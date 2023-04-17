Invest in FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.82 in the prior trading day, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed at $2.86, up 1.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976200 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On March 15, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $3.50.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Rodgers Thurman J bought 86,666 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 212,332 led to the insider holds 802,559 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thurman J bought 131,906 shares of FTCI for $303,384 on Apr 05. The Former Director now owns 715,893 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 119,421 shares for $2.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 288,999 and bolstered with 583,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCI now has a Market Capitalization of 286.73M and an Enterprise Value of 243.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $6.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5912, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0559.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 5.21M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $38.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $36.88M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.55M, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.25M, an increase of 79.80% over than the figure of -$23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.07M, up 134.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.66M and the low estimate is $385.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.