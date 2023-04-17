Invest in WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) closed at $0.15 in the last session, up 4.11% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4533653 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1888 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1442.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WETG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WETG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.13M and an Enterprise Value of 14.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6726.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WETG traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 192.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.16M. Insiders hold about 68.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.