Investing in Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Draganfly Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.88, up 8.02% from its previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919587 shares were traded. DPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7651.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 40.11M and an Enterprise Value of 34.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1016.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DPRO traded 757.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 925.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.95M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.99% stake in the company. Shares short for DPRO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 1.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.