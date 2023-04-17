Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) closed at $1.07 down -8.55% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594108 shares were traded. HSCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSCS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.32M and an Enterprise Value of 10.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1225.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08k whereas that against EBITDA is -1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSCS has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4373, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5236.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSCS has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 130.86k over the past ten days. A total of 8.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.90M. Insiders hold about 23.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HSCS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 69.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 42.73k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.16.