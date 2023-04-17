Investing in Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Kalera Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $1.12, down -30.86% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156140 shares were traded. KAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when de Jong Brent bought 3,840,000 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 499,200 led to the insider holds 5,636,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73M and an Enterprise Value of 105.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAL has reached a high of $1478.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3699, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.5604.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KAL traded 812.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.75M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KAL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 35.28k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.