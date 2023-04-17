Investing in Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Mobile Global Esports Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.77, up 8.25% from its previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0585 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586275 shares were traded. MGAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.10 and its Current Ratio is at 39.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Pross David Randall sold 550 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,210 led to the insider holds 650,000 shares of the business.

Pross David Randall bought 550 shares of MGAM for $456 on Dec 21. The CEO now owns 650,550 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGAM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.09M and an Enterprise Value of 4.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGAM has reached a high of $20.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7751.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGAM traded 3.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 237.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.47M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MGAM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 483.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 920.26k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.