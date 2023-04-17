Investing in The9 Limited (NCTY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) closed at $1.17 up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589299 shares were traded. NCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The9 Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Roth Capital reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on April 16, 2009, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 26.73M and an Enterprise Value of 25.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCTY has reached a high of $3.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0805.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NCTY has traded an average of 406.82K shares per day and 344.76k over the past ten days. A total of 25.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.41M. Insiders hold about 1.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.67% stake in the company. Shares short for NCTY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 85.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 310.7k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.