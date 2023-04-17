Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) closed at $1.37 in the last session, down -4.20% from day before closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3856954 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Wen Yafei sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,701 led to the insider holds 443,749 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 2,625 shares of NVTA for $3,701 on Mar 13. The insider now owns 437,642 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,701 and left with 447,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 371.02M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4365.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVTA traded on average about 8.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 46.81M with a Short Ratio of 46.81M, compared to 43.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.04% and a Short% of Float of 20.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.99M to a low estimate of $111.26M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $123.69M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.72M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $517.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.3M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $536.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.