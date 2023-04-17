Is Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $83.55 in the prior trading day, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $85.24, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2043556 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.25 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 per share. The transaction valued at 611,810 led to the insider holds 26,092 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 800 shares of TECH for $65,605 on Dec 07. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.01 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 512 shares for $385.40 each. As a result, the insider received 197,322 and left with 5,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 12.24B and an Enterprise Value of 12.33B. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $107.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $296.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.1M to a low estimate of $292.2M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $290.38M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.59M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.