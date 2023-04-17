Is HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.19 in the prior trading day, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) closed at $1.02, down -14.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1690 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738043 shares were traded. HTCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9712.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTCR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.34M and an Enterprise Value of 15.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTCR has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4710.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.09M. Insiders hold about 77.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HTCR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 6.76k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.21M and the low estimate is $14.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.