Is Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $4.30 in the prior trading day, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) closed at $4.52, up 5.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626881 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On July 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 3,691 shares for $5.49 per share. The transaction valued at 20,264 led to the insider holds 313,106 shares of the business.

Mahmood Nadir sold 1,122 shares of NKTX for $6,160 on Jan 17. The insider now owns 84,302 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Trager James, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,115 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 6,121 and left with 98,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 184.46M and an Enterprise Value of -84.75M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2841, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5168.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 478.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 2.51M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$3.22, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$4.02.