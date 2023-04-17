Is Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $13.50 in the prior trading day, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $13.48, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30690222 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $6.39 per share. The transaction valued at 166,101 led to the insider holds 69,441 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 25,000 shares of RIOT for $100,000 on Dec 15. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 1,018,389 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Harris Chad Everett, who serves as the EVP, CCO of the company, sold 75,565 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider received 313,595 and left with 984,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 171.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $16.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 19.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 33.71M with a Short Ratio of 33.71M, compared to 31.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.19% and a Short% of Float of 21.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $75.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.3M to a low estimate of $72.66M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.79M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.74M, an increase of 20.30% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.06M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $427.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $314.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $373.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.15M and the low estimate is $370.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.