Is this a Prime Time To acquire Curis Inc. (CRIS) stock

After finishing at $0.87 in the prior trading day, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) closed at $0.94, up 8.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729321 shares were traded. CRIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8905.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRIS now has a Market Capitalization of 80.48M and an Enterprise Value of -1.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has reached a high of $1.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8001.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 453.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.67M. Insiders hold about 5.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRIS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9M to a low estimate of $2.06M. As of the current estimate, Curis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.16M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.5M and the low estimate is $9.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.