Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) stock

After finishing at $10.30 in the prior trading day, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $10.18, down -1.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708245 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTKB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 177,600 led to the insider holds 7,684,439 shares of the business.

Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,000 shares of CTKB for $24,990 on Mar 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 111,201 shares after completing the transaction at $8.33 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Yan Ming, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $9.29 each. As a result, the insider received 185,800 and left with 7,906,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 970.31M. As of this moment, Cytek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 636.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 102.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 691.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 694.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 5.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $47.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.9M to a low estimate of $46.02M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.06M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.85M, an increase of 34.10% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.65M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 39.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298M and the low estimate is $269.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.