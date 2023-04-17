Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) stock

After finishing at $6.76 in the prior trading day, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) closed at $6.60, down -2.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430373 shares were traded. OCEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCEA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCEA now has a Market Capitalization of 157.73M and an Enterprise Value of 159.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCEA has reached a high of $26.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.29M. Insiders hold about 76.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OCEA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 149.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 263.04k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$0.89.