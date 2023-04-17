Is Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025823 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 173.22M and an Enterprise Value of 296.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1507.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCFC traded on average about 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.31M, compared to 2.41M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 37.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $360.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.