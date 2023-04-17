Is ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) closed at $1.77 in the last session, up 5.36% from day before closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761232 shares were traded. CNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on February 22, 2011, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNET now has a Market Capitalization of 11.32M and an Enterprise Value of 11.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNET has reached a high of $6.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0471.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNET traded on average about 133.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.80M. Insiders hold about 19.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 51.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 24.34k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.