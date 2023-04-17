It’s a good day to be an BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) shareholder

In the latest session, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) closed at $0.72 up 35.57% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1889 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032997 shares were traded. BIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5264.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BIMI International Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06M and an Enterprise Value of 13.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIMI has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7906.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIMI has traded an average of 52.96K shares per day and 155.01k over the past ten days. A total of 3.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.41M. Insiders hold about 35.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BIMI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 288.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 142.12k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.57% and a Short% of Float of 11.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.