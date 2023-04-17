It’s a good day to be an Marpai Inc. (MRAI) shareholder

In the latest session, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) closed at $1.87 up 14.72% from its previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61531446 shares were traded. MRAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marpai Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Gonzalez Edmundo bought 8,110 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 7,786 led to the insider holds 868,189 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Edmundo bought 1,000 shares of MRAI for $930 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,079 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Lamendola Damien, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,670 and bolstered with 2,805,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRAI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.20M and an Enterprise Value of 10.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRAI has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9439.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRAI has traded an average of 229.49K shares per day and 7.51M over the past ten days. A total of 20.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.23M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 50.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 26.53k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15M to a low estimate of $9.15M. As of the current estimate, Marpai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.22M, an estimated increase of 47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.24M, an increase of 48.30% over than the figure of $47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.34M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.81M and the low estimate is $87.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.