It’s a good day to be an MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shareholder

In the latest session, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) closed at $333.75 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $340.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870624 shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $347.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $324.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5621.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 09, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $920.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $920 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Lang Timothy Edwin sold 30,000 shares for $266.76 per share. The transaction valued at 8,002,935 led to the insider holds 2,882 shares of the business.

RICKERTSEN CARL J bought 4,000 shares of MSTR for $608,000 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $152.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lang Timothy Edwin, who serves as the SEVP & CTO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $200.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 2,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSTR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.29B and an Enterprise Value of 6.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 312.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $477.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 268.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSTR has traded an average of 742.25K shares per day and 895.89k over the past ten days. A total of 11.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.35M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 3.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.28% and a Short% of Float of 29.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.28 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$11.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$1.25 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5 and -$5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5. EPS for the following year is -$5.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.08 and -$5.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $119.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $119.28M to a low estimate of $118.8M. As of the current estimate, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $119.28M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.2M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $499.26M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.7M and the low estimate is $505.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.