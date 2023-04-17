It’s a good day to be an Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) shareholder

In the latest session, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) closed at $1.43 up 16.26% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1577800 shares were traded. MARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Remark Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 31, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20.50 from $10.25 previously.

On October 13, 2016, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On July 01, 2015, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2015, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MARK now has a Market Capitalization of 15.27M and an Enterprise Value of 29.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5864.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MARK has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 658.61k over the past ten days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MARK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.76% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.27M to a low estimate of $7.27M. As of the current estimate, Remark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.65M, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.33M, an increase of 32.80% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.56M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.14M, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.33M and the low estimate is $41.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 158.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.