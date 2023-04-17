It’s a good day to be an SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.14, up 3.63% from its previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788361 shares were traded. SCYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2006 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 06, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 11, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Taglietti Marco bought 75,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 272,068 shares of the business.

Sukenick Scott bought 3,500 shares of SCYX for $10,500 on Apr 26. The General Counsel now owns 53,499 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCYX now has a Market Capitalization of 108.30M and an Enterprise Value of 83.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCYX has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1621.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCYX traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCYX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 766.79k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.62 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $930k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55M to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $687k, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.4M, an increase of 6,733.00% over than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.04M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.09M, up 2,121.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.73M and the low estimate is $32.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.