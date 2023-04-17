It’s a good day to be an TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, TOP Financial Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $5.15, up 2.79% from its previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058481 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 158.78M and an Enterprise Value of 135.49M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOP traded 228.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 936.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 427.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 474.2k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.