It’s an appealing income play to consider Amesite Inc. (AMST)

After finishing at $4.78 in the prior trading day, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) closed at $4.77, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793555 shares were traded. AMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5084.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 28, 2020, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Sastry Ann Marie bought 1,019 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,159 led to the insider holds 532,098 shares of the business.

Sastry Ann Marie bought 2,000 shares of AMST for $6,000 on Mar 03. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 531,079 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Sastry Ann Marie, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000 and bolstered with 529,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMST now has a Market Capitalization of 8.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMST has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9160.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 625.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73M. Insiders hold about 31.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 49.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 106.1k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.