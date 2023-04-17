It’s an appealing income play to consider Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) closed at $0.21, up 9.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0183 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8885605 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2369 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1971.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MOBQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88M and an Enterprise Value of 2.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9487.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 950.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.73M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 229.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 111.98k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.