It’s an appealing income play to consider Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA)

The price of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) closed at $1.50 in the last session, up 8.70% from day before closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4586261 shares were traded. MVLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MVLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVLA now has a Market Capitalization of 71.98M and an Enterprise Value of 72.91M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVLA has reached a high of $10.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2859.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MVLA traded on average about 682.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.03M. Shares short for MVLA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 267.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 130.05k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67M and the low estimate is $67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.