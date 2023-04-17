It’s an appealing income play to consider Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

After finishing at $3.01 in the prior trading day, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at $3.19, up 6.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969344 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RENT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hyman Jennifer sold 31,290 shares for $2.62 per share. The transaction valued at 81,898 led to the insider holds 154,369 shares of the business.

Steinberg Larry sold 15,747 shares of RENT for $41,216 on Mar 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 624,962 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Donato Brian, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 14,018 shares for $2.62 each. As a result, the insider received 36,691 and left with 478,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 204.82M and an Enterprise Value of 365.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2687, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2025.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 857.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.94M, compared to 6.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 19.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $73.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.71M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.3M and the low estimate is $358.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.